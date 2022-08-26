Forecast Updated on Friday, August 26, 2022, at 3:30am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak
Today: Partly to mostly sunny. We could see a stray shower or storm into the evening hours, but most stay dry. Highs: 86-93. Winds: SW 5-15 mph.
Tonight: Partly cloudy with a stray shower or storm possible early in the evening. Most folks will stay dry. Lows: 68-74. Winds: SW 5-15 mph.
Saturday: Partly to mostly sunny with a few evening showers and thunderstorms. Highs: 88-93. Winds: SW 5-20+ mph.
Saturday Night: A shower or a storm is possible early in the day. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy to mostly clear. Lows: 67-73. Winds: N-NE 5-10 mph.
Sunday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 86-92. Winds: SE 5-15 mph.
Monday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 88-93. Winds: S-SW 5-15 mph.
As the flow around the Bermuda high begins to pick up later in the week, so will the heat and the humidity. Highs for today climb up into the low 90s and I can’t rule out a few pop-up showers and storms in the evening hours tonight. This chance is not a big one, but with how much heat and humidity there will be in the area, it can’t be ruled out. Most folks will remain dry with this chance of a shower or storm, which is not good news for some folks that could use some rain at this point in the summer.
Over the weekend, we will be watching for a better chance of a few flare up showers and storms on Saturday evening as a weak disturbance makes its way into the region to act as the trigger. It isn’t the biggest chance for storms at the moment, but know that this chance is greater on Saturday then on Sunday. Sunday looks to be fine with a mix of sun and clouds with highs into the 80s to near 90.
It remains hot and humid to start the workweek next week before another cold front brings more showers and storms by Wednesday and lingers into early Thursday.