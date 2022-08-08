Forecast Updated on Monday, August 8, 2022, at 3:45am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak
Today: Mostly sunny. A stray pop-up shower or storm is possible, but most of us will be dry. Highs: 88-95. Winds: SW 5-15 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear to partly cloudy. Lows: 73-79. Winds: SW 5-10 mph.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny with a few PM showers / storms possible. Highs: 90-97. Winds: SW 5-15 mph.
Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy with a few lingering showers and storms possible early in the evening. Lows: 74-80. Winds: SW 5-15 mph.
Wednesday: Partly to mostly sunny with a chance of PM showers and storms. Highs: 88-94. Winds: SW 10-20+ mph.
Thursday: Partly cloudy with a chance of some scattered showers and storms. Highs: 85-91. Winds: W-NW 10-25+ mph.
So, we remain under the Bermuda high for the next couple of days. This will keep us on the toasty side as temperatures each of the next few days will climb up into the 90s across much of the region. Now, that isn’t to say that things will start to break down and allow for a front to our north and west to slowly approach the region and will lead to a chance for a few showers and storms through mid-week this week.
Monday will be a completely dry day for the majority as our chance of a shower or a storm is very limited this afternoon. Highs will climb up into the 90s and with the dew points in the mid 70s, our heat index levels will be near or over 100 again. Tuesday will bring a chance of a few pop-up showers and storms into the late afternoon and evening hours, but still not associated with the cold front. Highs should reach the mid 90s on Tuesday with heat index values at or above 105 are going to be possible.
Our best chance of showers and storms will come in on Wednesday when the actual cold front should reach Delmarva. I do expect some of these storms to kick with gusty winds, very heavy rain, and lots of lightning. We will keep watching this forecast as we get there, but be mindful of a very active Wednesday evening on the way. The front will not clear on Thursday until later in the day, so we may see lingering showers and a few pop-up storms possible during the day on Thursday.
Here is the good news about this active weather pattern for the middle of the week: things turn quiet and very comfortable for August heading into the weekend with highs in the 80s and dew points in the 60s with nothing but sunshine expected.