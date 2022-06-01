Forecast Updated on Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at 4:00am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak
Today: Mostly sunny with a slight chance of a pop-up shower or storm. Highs: 88-94. Winds: W 5-15 mph.
Tonight: A stray shower / storm possible early, otherwise it will be mostly clear. Lows: 72-78. Winds: SW 5-10 mph.
Thursday: Partly to mostly sunny with a chance of afternoon and evening showers and storms. Highs: 86-92. Winds: SW 5-20+ mph.
Thursday Night: Lingering showers and storms early, otherwise it will be partly cloudy by morning. Lows: 62-68. Winds: W-NW 5-20+ mph.
Friday: Partly to mostly sunny and less humid. Highs: 77-83. Winds: NW-W 10-15 mph.
Saturday: Sunny and comfortable! Highs: 77-83. Winds: N 5-15 mph.
The heat and humidity continues to pump across the region over the next 36 hours and it is distinctly noticeable this morning as you step outside. You can also notice it with the few showers and storms that did pop-up overnight across Delmarva. Moving on to this afternoon, I think the sea breeze will kick in a little harder today and will lead to temperatures being a touch cooler than yesterday for some. I still think many of us are in the 90s this afternoon with lots of sunshine for most of the day. I will be watching some storms that should fire to our west by the afternoon and could lead to the chance of a couple showers and storms overnight, although the majority of us will be dry.
This will change on Thursday as a cold front approaches from the west and will bring better chances for showers and storms by the afternoon and evening hours. Already being mentioned by the Storm Prediction Center for the possibility of severe weather from these storms. At this moment, the biggest threats are going to be strong gusty winds and the possibility of bigger hail. Lapse rates are indicating that we could have some good grown zones in thunderstorms for hail, so this is something we will be watching. Also, a lot of moisture ahead of the front with how humid it has been coming in the last 24 hours. This will lead to a lot of rain possibly and some cloud to ground lightning. You will want to be weather aware tomorrow afternoon and evening as the storms roll across Delmarva.
The front clears us heading into Friday and brings a quiet weather pattern with high pressure settling into the forecast for the weekend. It will also bring cooler air, keeping temperatures in the 80s all weekend long with lots of sunshine. The heat will start to build back into next week with highs back into the 80s to near 90 degrees. Along with the heat will come the chance for a few showers and storms by Tuesday and Thursday.