Forecast Updated on Wednesday, October 5, 2022, at 3:50am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak
Today: Lingering rain showers early in the day with a slow clearing through the afternoon. Breezy. Highs: 60-66. Winds: N 10-25+ mph.
Tonight: Turning mostly clear by morning. Breezy. Lows: 48-55. Winds: NW 10-20+ mph.
Thursday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 68-74. Winds: NW 5-15 mph.
Thursday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: 52-58. Winds: W-SW 5-10 mph.
Friday: Partly to mostly sunny. A slim chance of a shower is possible late in the day, but most folks will be dry. Breezy late in the day. Highs: 70-76. Winds: SW-NW 5-25+ mph.
Saturday: Mostly sunny and cool. Breezy very early. Highs: 58-64. Winds: NW 5-20+ mph.
The remnants of Ian will finally begin to depart today as the jet stream finally begins to break apart to our east and allowing for movement across the lower 48. Until it starts to move east, the rain showers and drizzle continues across the region and the wind will remain up throughout the day. We could see some gusts 25-35+ mph until the afternoon hours when the wind should begin to subside. This wind will cause the tidal flooding to occur for one more high tide cycle (after this morning), but still the crest will not be as high as it has been in some places the last few high tide cycles. We should start to break apart the clouds overnight tonight and lead to a much better day on Thursday. Temperatures will warm a bit as the predominant wind should be from the north and west. Highs should reach the low 60s this afternoon.
High pressure takes control of the forecast and will settle in and dominate our forecast through the middle of next week. We will see a slight warming for the end of the work week as temperatures jump into the 70s on Thursday and Friday as the wind turns out of the south and west for a brief period of time. A cold front with very little moisture will push through the region on Friday night with a few extra clouds and maybe a stray shower overnight Friday into early Saturday morning. The wind shift overnight will also usher in much colder air from Canada and knock temperatures back a few degrees for the weekend. Highs Saturday and Sunday only reach in the mid 60s both days with lots of sunshine.
High pressure remains in control of the forecast for most of next week. This will allow us to dry out and warm up by Tuesday and Wednesday. A chance for some rain showers arrives for late week. At this point, I think we have a better chance for showers on Friday over Thursday, but this forecast is so far out…we should take it with a grain of salt.