Forecast Updated on Wednesday, February 1, 2023, at 4:15am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak
Today: A little light rain and snow shower activity this morning before giving way a partly to mostly cloudy afternoon. Highs: 34-40. Winds: N 5-20+ mph.
Tonight: Turning mostly clear. Lows: 22-32. Winds: W 5-10 mph.
Thursday: Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Highs: 42-48. Winds: SW 5-15 mph.
Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy with the chance of a couple stray showers across southern Delmarva. Most of the moisture from the next system passes to our south. Lows: 25-34. Winds: SW-NW 5-20+ mph.
Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy and windy. Highs: 36-40. Winds: NW 15-35+ mph.
Saturday: Mostly sunny and windy early. Highs: 27-33. Winds: NW 15-30+ mph.
An active weather pattern is setting up across Delmarva and will lead to a chance of some precipitation for multiple days over the next week. We are currently dealing with some light rain and some snow showers across Delmarva at the early morning hours. It could lead to a light accumulation for some of us especially the farther north you go where temperatures are colder. Any rain or snow that is falling this morning should be done by 9-10am. Once the precipitation ends, things turn partly cloudy for the afternoon with highs in the 30s and a few low 40s.
Thursday’s forecast now comes with a bit of a change as the stationary front stays a little closer to the Peninsula and will bring another energy wave that will produce a chance for some light rain showers by Thursday night. This chance, at this point, looks to be confined to the southern part of Delmarva. The stationary front gets blown apart by a big blast of bitter cold air that will arrive for the weekend. Temperatures way below average for Saturday. Sunday will bring a quick warm up back to the 40s and 50s.