Forecast Updated on Tuesday, January 17, 2023, at 3:55am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak
Today: Mostly cloudy with some scattered showers and light rain possible in the morning and early afternoon. Highs: 47-53. Winds: SW 5-15 mph.
Tonight: Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows: 35-40. Winds: NW 5-20+ mph/
Wednesday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 55-62. Winds: W-SW 5-15 mph.
Wednesday Night: Turning mostly cloudy with the chance of a couple showers possible by morning. Lows: 42-48. Winds: SW 5-15 mph.
Thursday: Mostly cloudy with rain possible on and off throughout the day. Breezy. Highs: 55-62. Winds: SW 10-25+ mph.
Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy and windy. Highs: 47-52. Winds: NW 15-30+ mph.
We are going to get stuck in a pattern where we get a day or two of dry time before another chance of rain will enter the forecast over the next two weeks. Sometimes the rain chances will be very light rain or just some scattered showers while other chances are going to bring a good soaking rain. Let’s be honest, the rain chances that bring a lot of rain are not good with how saturated we have been over the last month or two here on the Peninsula.
Clouds continue to gather this morning ahead of our next little system that brings the chance of some scattered showers. At this point, the rain showers arrive by the later morning hours and continue through the lunch hour and taper off by the mid-afternoon hours. It will not amount to much with the majority of us picking up on less than 0.10” of rain before the showers end.
We dry out on Wednesday with temperatures climbing up into the 50s and low 60s on a breeze out of the south and west. This breeze will be ahead of another low pressure that develops to our south and west and passes out to our west on Thursday bringing with it a chance for rain on and off throughout the day into Thursday night. The rain should taper off on Friday as much colder air rushes in behind the front.
Another storm system arrives to end the weekend with another rain chance by Sunday afternoon and Sunday night and could linger into Monday morning. The question is how fast the cold air comes crashing into the region on Monday morning that will need to be answered over the next few days. There are also indications that this active weather pattern will not calm down heading into next week.