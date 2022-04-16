Forecast Updated on Saturday, April 16, 2022 at 3:00 p.m. by WBOC Meteorologist John Conway
Saturday night: A chance of light showers early, then partly cloudy. Winds from the northwest at 10 to 15 mph, gusting to 25. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain less than 20 percent.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, cool, and breezy. Winds from the northwest at 10 to 15 mph, gusting to 30. Highs in the upper 50s.
Sunday night: Chilly. Lows in the upper 30s.
Monday: Rain likely. Total rainfall of ½" to 1" possible. Cool, with highs only in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
Tuesday: A few lingering showers in the morning, then mostly sunny and breezy with highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning.
Wednesday: Sunny. Highs in the low 60s.
Thursday: Partly cloudy and milder. Highs in the upper 60s.
Friday: Mostly sunny and mild. Highs in the low 70s.
As a weak cold front swings across Delmarva Saturday evening, there will be a low chance of mainly light showers from around sunset until about 3 a.m. Otherwise, skies will be partly cloudy with a gusty northwest breeze and lows falling into the mid to upper 40s.
High pressure will briefly build into the Mid-Atlantic and Delmarva on Easter Sunday, bringing with it mostly sunny skies, but a northwest breeze that could gust to over 30 mph at times.
The best chance for rain in the coming week will be on Monday, as a coastal storm churns its way up the East Coast. Expect a chilly, light to moderate windswept rain throughout the day. Rainfall amounts could reach ½" to 1". Afternoon highs will be kept in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
After the storm departs, leaving Delmarva with a few lingering showers on Tuesday morning, we'll enter a drier period with temperatures turning milder as we head to next weekend. By Tuesday afternoon, skies will be mostly sunny with cool highs in the upper 50s.
High pressure will keep Delmarva dry for the mid-week, with only a weak cold front bringing increased clouds and a low chance of a shower north. Otherwise, skies will be partly to mostly sunny, with temperatures climbing into the seasonable upper 60s on Thursday, and 70s by Friday.