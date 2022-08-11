Forecast Updated on Thursday, August 11, 2022, at 3:45am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak
Today: We may contend with a few showers early in the morning, otherwise it’s partly cloudy with a chance of stray shower or storm across southern Delmarva in the afternoon. Highs: 85-91. Winds: W-NW 5-20+ mph.
Tonight: Turning mostly clear by morning and with lower humidity. Lows: 64-72. Winds: NW 5-20+ mph.
Friday: Sunny and becoming comfortable. Breezy. Highs: 82-87. Winds: NW 10-20+ mph.
Friday Night: Clear and comfy. Lows: 58-68. Winds: N 5-10 mph.
Saturday: Sunny and perfect! Highs: 78-85. Winds: N 5-15 mph.
Sunday: Sunny! Highs: 80-86. Winds: N 5-15 mph.
Watching some showers and a few storms continue to move across Delmarva very early this morning as I post this and this will be the story of the first part of today. The front will not clear until later in the day, so we may see lingering showers and a few pop-up storms possible throughout the morning. At this point, I am keeping things quiet in the forecast on Thursday afternoon with the chance of PM storms south of our area in Hampton Roads and eastern North Carolina. You will start to notice the humidity beginning to drop on Thursday afternoon and Thursday evening with the ridge of high pressure sliding in from Canada.
A big ridge of high pressure from Canada will settle into the region for the weekend and things turn quiet and very comfortable for August heading into the weekend. Highs only climb into the low and mid 80s and dew points in the 60s with nothing but sunshine expected. We may even see our coolest communities fall into the 50s for morning temperatures on Sunday and Monday morning.
A weak disturbance develops on the southside of the high and brings a chance of a few showers and storms for Monday evening and Monday night. There are some hints that this low lingers with clouds and showers on Tuesday before moving north and east by Tuesday evening. We dry out for Wednesday and Thursday with lower humidity levels before the heat and humidity build back for next weekend.