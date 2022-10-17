Forecast Updated on Monday, October 17, 2022, at 3:50am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak
Today: Lingering rain across parts of Delmarva this morning, especially the farther south you live. Otherwise, it is mostly cloudy with a chance of scattered showers and a few rumbles of thunder throughout the day. Windy. Highs: 65-72. Winds: SW-NW 15-30+ mph.
Tonight: Partly cloudy with a lingering shower possible overnight. Breezy. Lows: 38-48. Winds: NW 10-25+ mph.
Tuesday: Partly to mostly sunny with the chance of a stray pop-up shower or two. Breezy. Highs: 53-58. Winds: NW 10-20+ mph.
Tuesday Night: Mostly clear and chilly. Lows: 32-42. Winds: NW 5-20+ mph.
Wednesday: Partly to mostly sunny with the chance of a stray pop-up shower or two. Highs: 52-58. Winds: NW 5-20 mph.
Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs: 56-62. Winds: W 5-15 mph.
An upper-level low will sit to our north and west in the Great Lakes and will provide us with a big pull of unseasonably cold air for this time of year. This front that allows for this low to take control of the forecast is taking its time moving across Delmarva to start the work week. We have seen a good amount of rain across parts of Delmarva overnight, especially the farther south you live. The chance of some rain lingers for southern Delmarva as we start the day today. By later this afternoon, it will be partly cloudy with some scattered showers and even a few thunderstorms possible later as the actual front comes through the area. Ahead of the front, it will be a breezy day with the wind coming in from the south and west will push temperatures into the upper 60s and low 70s.
The influence of the upper level low will be felt on Tuesday and Wednesday as the amount of colder air being pushed in from Canada will create this inherent instability across the area and will lead to some extra clouds at times on Tuesday and Wednesday and could lead to a chance of a couple of pop-up showers either day. It isn’t the biggest chance in the world, but do know that chance will be there both days. It will lead to temperatures by the middle of the week in the 50s for daytime temperatures with morning temperatures in the 30s. I wouldn’t rule out a chance of a little frosty start to our Wednesday morning in our coolest communities.
High pressure looks to settle in behind this upper level low and take control of the forecast for Thursday through the weekend with lots of sunshine and warmer temperatures. Highs climb nicely into the 60s by Friday and into the low and mid 70s over the weekend. There are some indications from one of our models that we may have to monitor the forecast for Sunday as it tries to spin up a low to our south and bring rain chances into the forecast for Sunday and into Monday. At this point I am keeping things dry, but know this could be shifting throughout the work week as we get closer to the weekend.