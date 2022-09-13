Forecast Updated on Tuesday, September 13, 2022, at 3:50am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak
Today: A lingering shower or storm early in the morning leads to a partly to mostly sunny afternoon. Highs: 81-86. Winds: W-NW 5-15 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows: 58-68. Winds: NW 5-20+ mph.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Highs: 77-83. Winds: NW 5-20+ mph.
Wednesday Night: Clear. Lows: 55-65. Winds: N 5-10 mph.
Thursday: Sunny. Highs: 77-83. Winds: N 5-10 mph.
Friday: Sunny. Highs: 78-84. Winds: NE 5-10 mph.
The cold front has not cleared Delmarva as of the time of writing this update on the web and will lead to a lingering chance of showers and storms early this morning. The good news is that things will be improving throughout the day on Tuesday as the sky will start to clear out nicely once the front arrives and the wind shifts out of the north and west later today. This will set us up for a nice stretch of weather for the foreseeable future. Temperatures on Tuesday should reach the mid 80s in some places due to our morning temperatures starting in the 60s and low 70s as it should still be on the humid side to start the day.
High pressure controls the forecast for the rest of the workweek and for the weekend with very comfortable conditions for most of bike week on Delmarva. Temperatures in the 70s and low 80s from Wednesday through Saturday with morning temperatures in the 50s most mornings these days. The wind will eventually start to turn out of the southeast and south over the weekend. This will lead to warming temperatures with highs in the mid 80s by Sunday and Monday with this wind.
This ridge of high pressure is going to be staying put for a long time as indications right now are hinting at no real chance of any precipitation over the next ten days.