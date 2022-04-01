Forecast Updated on Friday, April 1, 2022, at 3:50am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak
Today: Partly to mostly cloudy with lingering showers possible throughout the day. Most of us will be dry. Highs: 56-62. Winds: NW 20-40+ mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows: 32-38. Winds: NW 15-30+ mph.
Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs: 52-58. Winds: W 5-15 mph.
Saturday Night: Turning mostly cloudy with a few scattered showers possible by morning. Lows: 37-44. Winds: W 5-15 mph.
Sunday: A chance for a few showers possible early in the day. Otherwise, it turns partly cloudy by the afternoon. Highs: 60-65. Winds: S 5-15 mph.
Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs: 55-62. Winds: SW 5-15 mph.
The front has not cleared Delmarva just yet, so over the next couple of hours we will keep the chance of a few showers / rumbles of thunder in the forecast. Once the front clears and the wind turns out of the north and west, the cooler air rushing onto Delmarva will lead to some extra clouds during the afternoon and it could lead to the chance of a few spotty showers. I’m not saying that everyone is going to see these showers, but the chance will be there for much of the day. Temperatures today will hover around the 60 degree mark throughout the day and fall back into the 50s through the afternoon.
The weekend forecast right now has become more of a 50/50 forecast. Saturday is the pick of the weekend with sunshine and temperatures into the mid 50s. By Saturday night, a wave of energy will approach us from the west and overspread clouds and enough moisture to bring a chance of a few showers by Sunday morning. It won’t be a lot of rain, but it could put a damper on those trying to sneak out for an early morning activity or heading to church services if they happen to be early.
Early next week will bring warmer temperatures with highs in the 70s by Tuesday and Wednesday. Another chance of scattered showers and some thunderstorms look to be possible by Wednesday and Thursday of next week.