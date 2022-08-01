Forecast Updated on Monday, August 1, 2022, at 4:00am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak
Today: A few morning showers linger early in the morning. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy with a chance of a couple more pop-up showers / storms. Highs: 83-88. Winds: SW 5-15 mph.
Tonight: Partly cloudy with a stray shower or storm early in the evening hours. Lows: 69-75. Winds: W 5-10 mph.
Tuesday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 88-94. Winds: SW 5-15 mph.
Tuesday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: 69-75. Winds: SW 5-10 mph.
Wednesday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 88-94. Winds: SW 5-10 mph.
Thursday: Partly to mostly sunny with a chance of a few pop-up showers / storms. Highs: 90-95. Winds: SW 5-15 mph.
The chance of showers is going to linger across the region to start the workweek. The warm front should sneak across Delmarva by the later part of the morning and then our chances diminish until we get into the afternoon. By then with the peak daytime heating, we may see a couple more pop-up showers / storms in the later afternoon and evening hours. With the extra clouds around from time to time, we should see temperatures be held down just a little bit to more typical early August standards in the 80s to near 90 degrees.
The front clears tonight with temperatures cranked up into the low and mid 90s on Tuesday and Wednesday with a good amount of sunshine. Each day will come with the possibility of a pop-up shower / storm, but most of us will remain dry. A better chance for some showers and storms will enter the forecast by Thursday and especially on Friday as a cold front approaches us from the west.
It should clear us by the weekend and take the humidity down a bit and turn things comfortable. Temperatures on Saturday and Sunday will remain near 90 with a good amount of sunshine each day. A chance of a few showers and storms return to the forecast early next week.