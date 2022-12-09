Forecast Updated on Friday, December 9, 2022, at 3:50am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak
Today: Partly to mostly sunny and breezy. Highs: 45-52. Winds: NE 10-20+ mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear and breezy. Lows: 32-40. Winds: NE 10-20+ mph.
Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy and windy. Highs: 45-52. Winds: NE 15-30+ mph.
Saturday Night: Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows: 36-42. Winds: NE 5-20+ mph.
Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy with the chance of a few spotty showers. Highs: 48-54. Winds: Var 5-15 mph.
Monday: Partly cloudy. Highs: NE 5-20+ mph.
The front is sagging to the south as a stronger ridge of high pressure establishes itself to the north of the region. This dive in the front will limit our shower chances the next couple of days and keep us on the dry side. We will see lots of sunshine this Friday, but as the high establishes and the colder air arrives…temperatures will be held down in the 40s for most of us. I think a few of us do have a shot of getting back to 50 degrees, but the wind will make it tough. It will be breezy at times where we could see a few wind gusts throughout the day as high as 20-25 mph.
The weekend forecast starts with a stronger wind on Saturday that will keep temperatures in check in the 40s and 50s and will keep us socked in the clouds as a big pull of moisture will look to move in from the Atlantic. On Sunday, a weak front is going to push across Delmarva and will bring us a chance of some light rain showers in the late afternoon hours. It won’t amount to much rain, but just enough to annoy us if we are going to be out and about Christmas shopping to wrap up the weekend.
Colder air will be around to start next week with highs on Monday and Tuesday in the 40s. A big storm will form to our west in the meantime and bring us chances for rain as we head into Thursday and Friday of next week with much warmer temperatures as the low looks to pass to our north and west. The forecast does look a bit more interesting this morning, so this might become something we need to watch as we head toward the end of next week.