Forecast Updated on Tuesday, October 25, 2022, at 3:45am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak
Today: Partly to mostly cloudy with a stray shower or drizzle possible. Highs: 65-71. Winds: SE 5-10 mph.
Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy. Some drizzle and fog possible by morning. Lows: 53-58. Winds: SE-S 5-10 mph.
Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a few PM showers possible. Highs: 68-75. Winds: SW 5-20+ mph.
Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy to mostly clear. Breezy. Lows: 47-53. Winds: NW-N 10-20+ mph.
Thursday: Partly to mostly sunny and breezy. Highs: 64-69. Winds: NE 10-25+ mph.
Friday: Partly to mostly sunny and breezy. Highs: 58-66. Winds: E 10-25+ mph.
The weather pattern has been blocked in the mid to upper levels of the atmosphere and will keep us with an unsettled weather forecast to start the work week. As the wind turns today more off the Atlantic, temperatures will be slightly warmer by later this afternoon as more moisture and warmer air starts to funnel in across Delmarva. This as an area of low pressure in the Atlantic will come closer to the coast. As this happens, the moisture feed that sits off the coast will be pushed back to the east onto Delmarva. This will keep the low cloud and drizzle around the region from time to time. It could even spark up a couple showers at times later today. Highs are expected to be in the 60s to around 70 degrees this afternoon. Cooler near the beaches with the wind out of the east.
Overnight, the wind will shift as our blocking pattern begins to break down with the low in the Atlantic starting to get scooped up by a cold front approaching the area from the west. This front will motor across Delmarva tomorrow evening and could provide us with a few more showers in the afternoon and evening before clearing us out overnight. Temperatures ahead of the front will climb up into the mid 70s with a stronger southerly breeze picking up as the front arrives.
High pressure takes control of the forecast starting through Thursday and for most of the weekend. With cooler air diving in from the north and mixing with some moisture being fed off the Atlantic at first, temperatures take a tumble into the low and mid 60s by Friday with a mix of clouds and sun. Saturday will be a very nice day with lots of sunshine and temperatures climbing up into the mid 60s. Sunday will bring more clouds into the forecast as another weak system moves into the area on Monday with rain showers and drizzle and could linger into Tuesday.