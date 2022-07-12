Forecast Updated on Tuesday, July 12, 2022, at 3:55am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak
Today: Mostly sunny with evening showers and storms possible. Highs: 90-95. Winds: SW 5-20+ mph.
Tonight: Showers and storms are possible early, otherwise it will be mostly clear by morning. Lows: 70-75. Winds: SW-NW 5-20+ mph.
Wednesday: Partly to mostly sunny with the chance of a few showers / storms across southern Delmarva. Highs: 85-92. Winds: W 5-15 mph.
Wednesday Night: A few storms linger south, otherwise it will be partly cloudy. Lows: 65-72. Winds: W-NW 5-10 mph.
Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs: 83-88. Winds: N-NE 5-15 mph.
Friday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 83-88. Winds: NE 5-15 mph.
A push of super warm air will arrive ahead of a cold front that will have our temperatures soaring this afternoon. High temperatures today will climb up into the 90s for many places with a little relief at our southern beach towns with the wind being from the south and west. A chance of some showers and thunderstorms will be arriving by Tuesday evening and Tuesday night. The timing of the storms will limit the amount of potential energy they have to play with on Delmarva. Still, a few of these storms tomorrow evening could pack a punch with some strong gusty winds, very heavy rain, and lots of lightning.
The frontal boundary will linger across southern Delmarva heading into Wednesday and will keep a chance of a few showers and storms in the forecast in that area. Again, any storms we see on Wednesday could pack a punch with a few gusty winds, very heavy rain, and lightning…but, most of the energy will sit just to the south of Delmarva.
The Bermuda High will establish itself heading toward the weekend and will be set up far enough to the east that we will keep things a little unsettled on Delmarva. We could see a shower or a storm develop any day starting Thursday into the weekend, although most of us will be dry. The weekend forecast looks to turn toasty again with highs near 90 on Saturday and Sunday with mostly sunny conditions.
This pattern is going to linger into next week with temperatures staying where the should be for this time of year through mid-week next week.