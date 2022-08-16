Forecast Updated on Tuesday, August 16, 2022, at 3:45am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak
Today: Partly to mostly sunny with a few spotty showers possible. Breezy. Highs: 78-84. Winds: NE 10-25+ mph.
Tonight: Partly cloudy to mostly clear. Breezy. Lows: 63-72. Winds: NE10-20+ mph.
Wednesday: Partly to mostly sunny. Breezy early.. Highs: 80-85. Winds: NE 5-20+ mph.
Wednesday Night: Turning mostly clear. Lows: 62-72. Winds: NE-N 5-15 mph.
Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs: 80-87. Winds: N-NW 5-15 mph.
Friday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 83-89. Winds: W 5-15 mph.
An unsettled weather pattern is going to set up across the area for the next few days as an area of low pressure is going to start to develop just to our south along the Carolina coastline. The word Nor’easter has been thrown around with this storm and it will fit the definition of what a Nor’easter is according to the AMS.
The actual definition of a Nor’easter: A Nor'easter is a storm along the East Coast of North America, so called because the winds over the coastal area are typically from the northeast.
The northeast wind sticks around on Tuesday which will trap our temperatures below average on Tuesday. With the wind off the Atlantic, our temperatures will be cooler than average in the 70s and low 80s most days. It will be much cooler at our beach towns with the sustained northeast wind with temperatures in the 60s and low 70s. I think we will see the same type of day today as we saw on Monday where there will be some clouds and a few spotty showers possible from time to time, but the majority of us will be on the dry side again. Our chances for a shower in most places is about 20%. Things will improve more by tonight and into Wednesday as the area of low pressure begins to push off to the north and east.
This will lead to a nicer day on Thursday and Friday with highs back into the mid to upper 80s. By Friday and the weekend, another similar pattern is going to set up overhead with a chance of a few spotty showers again on Saturday and the forecast should slowly improve for Sunday and Monday with the low moving off the coast again.