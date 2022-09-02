Forecast Updated on Friday, September 2, 2022, at 3:35am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak
Today: Sunny. Highs: 84-89. Winds: NE 5-15 mph.
Tonight: Clear. Lows: 64-71. Winds: E-SE 5-10 mph.
Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs: 86-90. Winds: SE 5-10 mph.
Saturday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: 66-72. Winds: SE-S 5-10 mph.
Sunday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 84-89. Winds: S 5-15 mph.
Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and a few storms possible by the late afternoon and evening. Highs: 83-88. Winds: SE 5-15 mph.
As the high continues off the coast this morning, the wind has started to turn more out of the northeast and east. Due to this wind shift, the humidity has started to go up across the region. The higher humidity levels will lead to a few extra high clouds mixing in with the sunshine and will lead to temperatures in the 80s across the area. At the beaches today, the wind will keep high temperatures in the 70s and low 80s. The high continues to slide off the coast for the Labor Day holiday weekend with highs climbing to near 90 degrees for some on Sunday.
A chance of some showers and storms will enter the forecast late on Labor Day with a frontal boundary that will dive in from the north. This front will stall out overhead as we head into Tuesday and will protect us from a tropical system that will form in the Atlantic. The easterly flow will keep moisture in the area and will keep us in the clouds for most of Tuesday and a chance of showers will linger on and off during the day. The good news is that things should dry out on Wednesday and Thursday as another nice ridge of high pressure settles into control of the forecast.