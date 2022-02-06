Forecast Updated on Sunday, February 6, 2022, at 1:00am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak
Today: Mostly sunny. Highs: 36-42. Winds: N-NE 5-15 mph.
Tonight: Partly cloudy to mostly clear. Lows: 22-32. Winds: E 5-15 mph.
Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs: 45-52. Winds: SE 5-15 mph.
Tuesday: A few lingering showers early are possible, otherwise it will be mostly sunny by afternoon. Highs: 42-48. Winds: SE 5-15 mph.
Sunday brings temperatures up a bit as we see many places climb above freezing with a mostly sunny day. The clouds are ahead of a weak storm system that will be forming to our south during the day. This storm will continue to develop and eventually turn toward the north during the day on Monday. It passes by to our south, but comes close enough to us to bring a chance of rain showers into the forecast for Monday night and early Tuesday. No threat for wintry weather from this system because as it arrives, it will be pushing some warmer air in from the south with it…keeping temperatures in the 40s and some low 50s both on Monday and Tuesday.
A little warming trend begins again over the work week as high pressure settles into control of the forecast. Highs start to climb above average for this time of year by Wednesday and Thursday of next week with a quiet weather pattern with no real rain chance. It will be nice to dry out for a long period of time after all this active weather we have dealt with the last few weeks.