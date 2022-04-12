Tuesday: Isolated, light showers in the morning, then a mix of sun and clouds in the afternoon. Warmer, with highs in the low to mid 70s. Wind from the west at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
Tuesday night: Partly cloudy and mild. Lows in the mid 50s.
Wednesday: Partly cloudy and unseasonably warm. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
Thursday: Scattered showers, with a few rumbles of thunder possible, mainly in the afternoon and evening. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
Friday: A few lingering showers in the morning, then partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
Saturday: Chance of light showers. Highs near 70°F. Chance of rain 20 percent.
Sunday: Chance of light showers. Highs in the low to mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
Monday: Showers. Highs in the low 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
Forecast Discussion:
High pressure has moved off the Carolina coast, which has shifted winds across Delmarva to a more southerly direction, which has meant a much warmer start to the day than on Monday, as we wake up to temperatures in the low 50s.
A weak cold front will approach from the north today, which will keep skies on the cloudier side, especially in the morning. The low levels of the atmosphere are quite dry, so from this front we are only expecting a few very light showers, mostly in the morning. The front will lift back to the north later on Tuesday, and by afternoon we are likely to see the sun peeking through the clouds as afternoon temperatures rise into the low to mid 70s.
High pressure will build in from the west on Wednesday. This means partly to mostly sunny skies across Delmarva, with unseasonably warm temperatures rising into the mid to upper 70s.
A more significant cold front will approach Delmarva on Thursday, and will be the next weather-maker in the near term. As gusty southerly winds crank temperatures into the mid to upper 70s once more, more widespread showers will transit the region through the afternoon and evening. Thunderstorms are not likely, but we can't rule out a rumble of thunder or two.
As the cold front departs to the east on Friday, there is a low chance of a few lingering showers in the morning before skies turn partly cloudy in the afternoon. Temperatures will fall into the upper 60s in the wake of the front.
A deep low that will be located well up into Canada will swing a few impulses of energy through the Mid-Atlantic and Delmarva through Easter weekend. At this point, it looks like we'll only expect a few widely scattered showers, so the weekend isn't looking like a washout.
A more significant rain maker could affect the region by Monday.