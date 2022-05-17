Forecast Updated on Tuesday, May 17, 2022, at 3:50am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak
Today: Mostly sunny and breezy at times. Highs: 75-80. Winds: W 10-20+ mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows: 48-55. Winds: W 5-15 mph.
Wednesday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 72-78. Winds: W 5-15 mph.
Wednesday Night: Turning mostly cloudy with scattered showers possible overnight. Lows: 55-62. Winds: W 5-15 mph.
Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers possible. Highs: 73-79. Winds: W-SW 5-15 mph.
Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs: 85-90. Winds: SW-S 5-15 mph.
A quieter weather pattern establishes over the area in the next few days after the severe storms that brought significant hail across parts of the area last night. We will see lots of sunshine today with temperatures very comfortable for this time of year. Highs are only expected to climb up into the 70s to near 80 degrees. This cooler air that is pushing in from the north will allow temperatures overnight to fall back into the 50s for most. I wouldn’t put it past our coolest communities to fall back into the 40s. I do have to mention that this cooler air may lead to a little fog in some places as we wake up tomorrow morning.
Wednesday will be a cooler day overall with highs only reaching into the mid 70s for most and we will dot the sky with some extra clouds by the afternoon and evening hours. A weak warm front will be moving through with a chance of some scattered showers Wednesday night into early Thursday. This chance of spotty showers can’t be ruled out into the afternoon hours of Thursday, but all indications point to this being an overnight and early morning event.
Once the warm front clears Thursday night, the very warm and humid air achievement is unlocked and the feel of summer returns to the air. Temperatures soar into the 80s and 90s as we head into the weekend with plenty of sunshine to enjoy for most of the weekend. I say most because by Sunday afternoon and Sunday night, a cold front brings the chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms into the forecast.
Cooler air settles in as high pressure takes control of the forecast for Monday and Tuesday of next week.