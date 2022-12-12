Forecast Updated on Monday, December 12, 2022, at 3:50am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak
Today: Partly cloudy and windy at times. Highs:42-48. Winds: NE 10-30+ mph.
Tonight: Clear and breezy. Lows: 23-30. Winds: NE 5-20+ mph.
Tuesday: Sunny. Highs: 40-46. Winds: N 5-15 mph.
Tuesday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: 18-26. Winds: N 5-10 mph.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny with increasing clouds by the late afternoon and evening. Highs: 43-48. Winds: NE 5-15 mph.
Thursday: Cloudy with periods of rain which will be heavy at times by the late afternoon and evening hours. Windy. We may have to watch for a period of sleet / freezing rain early in the morning near the Chesapeake Bay. Highs: 47-57. Winds: SE 15-30+ mph.
A nice stretch of weather is here to start the work week with lots of sunshine on the way as high pressure settles in and takes control of the forecast. As it settles, the wind will be up for part of the day today making the 40s we get to this afternoon feel like the upper 30s. The wind could gust over 30+ mph from time to time, but most of the time will keep the gusts to 25+ mph. Expect some cold mornings on Tuesday and Wednesday mornings with overnight temperatures in the 20s for most with our coldest communities falling into the 10s on Wednesday morning. Highs both days will reach the 40s and this would be below average for this time of year.
The clouds will increase on Wednesday evening and Wednesday night ahead of a big storm system that will bring a chance of rain and windy conditions to Delmarva on Thursday. We will need to pay attention to the morning hours of Thursday since the models have a difficult time with handling a cold air damming situation early in the winter season and the signs are there this could…and I stress COULD happen. Everyone will switch over to rain and some big time warm air will surge in by the late morning and early afternoon hours with highs on Thursday into the 50s. The heaviest rain will fall on Thursday afternoon and Thursday evening before tapering off on Friday morning. Most of the computer guidance suggests most of Delmarva will see over an inch of rain with some locally heavier amounts totaling 2-3” of rain could be possible if we can embed some thunderstorms as well.
As the storm departs, it leaves behind a decent end to the week with a mix of sun and clouds for the weekend with temperatures well below average in the 40s and windy conditions that will make things feel so much colder.