Forecast Updated on Wednesday, July 6, 2022, at 3:30am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak
Today: Partly to mostly sunny with an isolated shower or thunderstorm possible. Highs: 84-94. Winds: N 5-20+ mph.
Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy with a few showers and storms lingering into the overnight. Lows: 70-75. Winds: E-SE 5-15 mph.
Thursday: Partly to mostly sunny with a chance of showers and storms by the evening hours. Highs: 86-92. Winds: S-SE 5-20 mph.
Thursday Night: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of some scattered showers and storms. Lows: 70-75. Winds: S 5-15 mph.
Friday: Partly to mostly sunny with scattered showers and storms possible by the evening hours. Turning windy. Highs: 85-90. Winds: SW-W 10-25+ mph.
Saturday: Some lingering clouds around early in the day, turning mostly sunny by the evening with lower humidity levels. Windy. Highs: 82-88. Winds: W-NW 10-25+ mph.
As we are on the edge of the “ring of fire,” the chances for some scattered showers and thunderstorms start to go up across the region. The ridge slides a little farther to the west on Wednesday keeping our chances of a shower or a storm to a minimum and our humidity will be a touch lower because of this shift to the west. That doesn’t mean I am not ruling out a chance of a few showers or storms popping up on Wednesday, but most of us should be dry during the day.
There are indications that a few more storms may form into a cluster of storms to our west and move across Delmarva overnight. The ring moves back overhead to wrap up the workweek and will bring chances for showers and storms on Thursday and Friday before a cold front arrives late Friday night to break up the hold of the ridge to our west.
A weak ridge of Canadian high pressure arrives on Saturday and will knock temperatures down a few degrees over the weekend and will wash the humidity away by Sunday and Monday. It will be a refreshing weekend with highs in the 70s and low 80s with lots of sunshine. We will stray dry most of next week, but it turns toasty by Tuesday and Wednesday. Another round of showers and storms likely by the middle of next week as a cool front approaches from the west.