Forecast Updated on Tuesday, July 19, 2022, at 3:45am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak
Today: Partly to mostly sunny with a slight chance of a pop-up shower or storm in the late afternoon. Highs: 86-92. Winds: W-SW 5-15 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows: 72-78. Winds: W-SW 5-10 mph.
Wednesday: Partly to mostly sunny and toasty! Highs: 87-97. Winds: SW 5-15 mph.
Wednesday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: 75-82. Winds: S-SW 5-15 mph.
Thursday: Partly to mostly sunny with a chance of PM showers and storms. Highs: 87-99. Winds: SW 5-15 mph.
Friday: Mostly sunny and a touch cooler. Highs: 92-97. Winds: W 5-15 mph.
The massive ridge of high pressure in control of the oven to our west will start to slowly nudge in our direction over the next few days. This will start to turn up the heat here over the next week as we approach the start of the Delaware State Fair on Thursday evening. Today will bring the chance of a pop-up shower or storm, but the majority of us will be dry and should be a touch cooler after the widespread chance of storms last night. Highs should be in the 80s and low 90s and be the last day that is a typical Delmarva summer afternoon.
Our first really dangerous summer heatwave of the summer starts to build on Wednesday with highs expected in the mid and upper 90s with heat index values over 105 probable starting on Wednesday and continuing for a few days. Another chance of a few showers and storms enter the forecast on Thursday as highs reach the mid and upper 90s again. This would be the first opportunity that someone reaches 100 degrees, although most of us should stay below the triple digit heat. This chance of showers and storms will be on a weak boundary again moving across Delmarva and with this kind of heat and humidity, we could see some pretty strong storms.
The heat into the weekend continues to slowly build as many of us climb up into the 90s to near 100 degrees with our best chance for multiple triple digit readings will be on Saturday. A chance of a pop-up shower or storm will exist on Sunday, but most of us should remain dry through most of the weekend. A better chance of showers and storms arrives early next week and will bring some relief by Wednesday and Thursday of next week.