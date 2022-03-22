Forecast Updated on Tuesday, March 22, 2022, at 4:00am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak
Today: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 68-73. Winds: SE 5-15 mph.
Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lows: 43-48. Winds: S 5-15 mph.
Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers possible by the afternoon and evening hours. Highs: 60-65. Winds: S 10-20+ mph.
Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and a few rumbles of thunder possible. Lows: 58-63. Winds: SW 10-25+ mph.
Thursday: Some scattered showers linger into the morning before drying out in the afternoon. It will remain partly to mostly cloudy into the evening. Highs: 70-75. Winds: SW-W 10-20+ mph.
Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs: 58-64. Winds: NW 10-20+ mph.
A bit more cloud cover is on the way today with a warm front sneaking across the area throughout the day. This will allow for the wind to shift out of the south. We will have a few folks approaching 70 degrees today as our next storm system begins to approach us from the south and west.
Rain chances begin to go up as we head into Wednesday afternoon and evening as that storm system begins to arrive. The heaviest rain and the best chance of some rumbles of thunder Wednesday night through early Thursday.
At the moment, it looks like a great type of rain for the farmers and the grass in the backyard as most of us pick up between 0.50 - 0.75" of rain before it wraps up during the early part of Thursday.
There is still some debate about a chance for showers lingering in the forecast for Friday. At this point, I have decided to pull the shower chance out of the forecast, just know that we will be doing some adjusting to this forecast for later this week.
The weekend forecast right now looks to be dry, but colder and windy. It looks like temperatures on Saturday will be in the 50s and by Sunday temperatures will tumble to either side of 50 degrees. Temperatures look to stay below average as we start next week before warming up into the 60s by Wednesday of next week.