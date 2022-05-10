Forecast Updated on Tuesday, May 10, 2022, at 3:50am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak
Today: Partly to mostly cloudy and windy. Highs: 52-63. Winds: NE 15-30+ mph.
Tonight: Partly cloudy to mostly clear. Breezy. Lows: 46-52. Winds: NE-N 10-25+ mph.
Wednesday: Partly to mostly sunny and breezy. Highs: 55-65. Winds: NE 10-20+ mph.
Wednesday Night: Partly to mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows: 50-55. Winds: E-SE 10-20+ mph.
Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs: 58-68. Winds: SE-S 5-20+ mph.
Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs: 65-73. Winds: SE 5-20+ mph.
After the worst weekend of beach erosion and some coastal flooding in quite some time, we will slowly…and I mean SLOWLY calm things down over the next few days. The upper-level low will continue to sit and spin off our coastline and will lead to the wind continuing for at least one more day. This will mean that there will be periods of clouds and even the chance of a few stray showers will be in the forecast as we should see a few waves of energy spin around the low and head this way. With the strong north to northeast wind expected to be around, coastal flooding and beach erosion will continue for at least the next two high tide cycles with temperatures remaining on the cooler side.
Highs will be in the 60s inland through Wednesday and along the beach towns, the temperatures will continue to be in the low to mid 50s and should be stuck in the clouds from time to time for the next few days. There are some indications that things will slowly improve as this low should begin to dissipate by Wednesday night and Thursday.
As the low falls apart, this will allow for some instability and the chance of some showers on Friday. This will also allow for a slow warming trend to begin as we head toward the weekend with a more late-spring and summer set up arriving across Delmarva. Temperatures by Friday should jump up into the 70s and into the weekend, indications are we should climb up into the 80s with sunshine. As the warmer and humid air arrives, we could deal with some pop-up showers and storms on Saturday and a better chance for a few storms Monday as a weak boundary passes across the region.
High pressure looks to follow the front and lead to cooler weather into next week with temperatures in the 70s.