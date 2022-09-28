Forecast Updated on Wednesday, September 28, 2022, at 3:50am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak
Today: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 70-75. Winds: N 5-15 mph.
Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lows: 50-55. Winds: N 5-10 mph.
Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs: 68-74. Winds: NE 10-15 mph.
Thursday Night: Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows: 53-59. Winds: NE-E 10-15 mph.
Friday: Partly cloudy and turning a bit breezy. Highs: 68-74. Winds: NE-E 10-25+ mph.
Saturday: Rain arriving by morning. Once the rain starts, rain will be heavy at times throughout the day. Windy. Highs: 65-70. Winds: NE-E 15-30+ mph.
High pressure continues to settle in from the north and our predominant wind will keep things on the cooler side throughout the week. Highs will be in the low and mid 70s through Friday with morning temperatures in our coolest communities falling into the upper 40s for much of the week. The quiet weather pattern will hold as long as it can with Ian churning down toward Florida later today and into tonight. The clouds from Ian will start to be tossed into our neck of the woods starting on Thursday with the clouds really gathering and thickening throughout the day on Friday.
Ian will start to make landfall tonight across Florida later this evening, if not overnight tonight. Once the storm starts to pick up speed again, the storm will follow the high as it departs and will be allowed to push north and then north and west over the next few days. The center of the storm will be over the Carolina’s by Saturday morning. The rain chances arrive here early on Saturday. Once the rain starts, it will be on and off and heavy at times throughout the weekend and this storm looks like it may linger with rain chances into early next week. We could see some wind gusts as high as 30 to 40…maybe even as high as 50 mph, especially on our beach towns. The pressure difference between the high to our north and east and the storm to our south and west will produce the wind. The bigger story is the fact that we will have the drought busting rain we have been waiting for, and for some, praying for the last couple of months. On average, we should see 0.75 - 1.50+ inches of rain each day for a few days. So, when you do the math….let’s say between 2.5 - 6+ inches of rain could be possible by the time it leaves on Tuesday evening.
Good news is that once the storm leaves…high pressure takes control of the forecast through late next week.