Forecast Updated on Wednesday, May 11, 2022, at 3:50am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak
Today: More sunshine as you go out to the Mid-shore and northern Delaware. More clouds are expected the closer you get to the beach. Chance of a couple stray showers. Windy. Highs: 55-65. Winds: NE 15-35+ mph.
Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows: 50-55. Winds: NE-E 10-25+ mph.
Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of a few showers. Breezy. Highs: 54-61. Winds: E-SE 5-20+ mph.
Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy with the chance of a few stray showers. Lows: 50-55. Winds: SE 5-20+ mph.
Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs: 65-73. Winds: SE 5-20+ mph.
Saturday: Partly to mostly sunny with the chance of a few pop-up showers / storms. Highs: 70-75. Winds: S 10-15 mph.
The upper-level low that has been sitting off our coastline will start to dissipate a little bit and with the high to the north starting to move out of the way, things will start to slowly improve today. Still expect to see a lot of clouds throughout the day today across the beach towns and the farther south and east you live of Salisbury. We may even deal with a few stray showers in the forecast today, a lot like yesterday. With the strong north to northeast wind expected to be around, coastal flooding and beach erosion will continue to linger for this high tide cycle this morning with things improving this afternoon as the wind begins to settle down a bit. Another day with temperatures in the 50s and low 60s where we are stuck in the clouds, mid to upper 60s possible where the sun will be out this afternoon.
As the low falls apart and continues to meander to the west, more chances for showers will continue on Thursday and Friday. This will also allow for a slow warming trend to begin as we head toward the weekend with a more late-spring and summer set up arriving across Delmarva. Temperatures by Friday should jump up into the 70s and into the weekend, indications are we should climb up into the 80s with sunshine. As the warmer and humid air arrives, we could deal with some pop-up showers and storms on Saturday and a better chance for a few storms Monday as a weak boundary passes across the region.
High pressure looks to follow the front and lead to cooler weather into next week with temperatures in the 70s.