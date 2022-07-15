Forecast Updated on Friday, July 15, 2022, at 3:50am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak
Today: Mostly sunny with the chance of a few pop-up showers or storms. Most of us will be dry. Highs: 78-88. Winds: NE 5-15 mph.
Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lows: 66-74. Winds: E 5-10 mph.
Saturday: Partly to mostly sunny with a chance of a few showers and thunderstorms. Highs: 80-90. Winds: SE 5-15 mph.
Saturday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows: 68-75. Winds: S 5-10 mph.
Sunday: Partly to mostly sunny with a chance of a pop-up shower / storm. Most will be dry. Highs: 83-92. Winds: SE 5-15 mph.
Monday: Partly to mostly sunny with a few showers and storms possible in the late afternoon and evening. Highs: 85-93. Winds: S 5-15 mph.
So, I should have listened to the models about this chance of showers and storms overnight as they did materialize across parts of Delmarva. The models do continue to hint of some showers and storms possible later this afternoon. If they do fire up today, it would be on the shifting wind as it comes off the Atlantic later this afternoon and this evening.. With that east wind, expect to see temperatures be a little cooler with highs for most of us in the 80s, 70s at the beach towns.
The Bermuda High will establish itself heading toward the weekend and will be set up far enough to the east that we will keep things a little unsettled on Delmarva. The weekend forecast looks to turn toasty again with highs near 90 on Sunday with mostly sunny conditions. The chance of a few pop-up showers and storms actually go up over the weekend. It will also become easier to determine our chances of these pop-up showers and storms as the high-res models pick up on the storm chances.
This pattern is going to linger with temperatures climbing up into the mid 90s by the middle of next week. A better chance for some showers and storms to enter the forecast by Wednesday and Thursday of next week.