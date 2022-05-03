Forecast Updated on Monday, May 3, 2022, at 4:15am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak
Today: Partly cloudy with more clouds toward the beaches with an on-shore wind for much of the day. Highs: 65-70 inland, 50s at the beaches. Wind: E-SE 5-20+ mph.
Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and a few rumbles of thunder possible. Lows: 55-60. Winds: SE-S 10-20+ mph.
Wednesday: Partly to mostly sunny with afternoon and evening showers and storms possible, especially across southern Delmarva. Breezy. Highs: 80-85. Winds: S-SW 10-25+ mph.
Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy to mostly clear by morning. Some fog settles in by morning, as well. Lows: 53-60. Winds: N-NE 5-15 mph.
Thursday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 65-72. Winds: SE-S 5-15 mph.
Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers by the evening hours. Highs: 64-68. Winds: S-SE 10-25+ mph.
An interesting weather forecast sets up across Delmarva over the next few days. On-shore flow this morning is helping to trap some moisture in and letting fog settle across the area. By this afternoon, that wind from the east and southeast will keep temperatures on the cooler side, especially at our beaches with temperatures only climbing up into the 50s. Highs across inland Delmarva will climb up into the 60s the farther away you can get from the coast, even some low 70s possible on the mid-shore with some sun mixing in with the clouds.
By tonight, we will see the possibility of some showers off some thunderstorms that develop during the afternoon and evening hours out to our west. If the energy holds into the evening, a few rumbles of thunder or a few flashes of lightning are not out of the question as they arrive onto the peninsula. Heading into Wednesday, a chance of a few more showers and storms are in the forecast as temperatures climb up into the 80s ahead of a cold front. The chance of storms will be completely dependent on where the thunderstorms will develop and roll across Delmarva. At the glance of the models this morning, it looks like our greatest risk for some storms will be for the southern half of the region. If we can get these showers and storms going, we could deal with some gusty winds, torrential rain, and frequent lightning.
We will get a break on Thursday with a nice afternoon before another area of low pressure arrives for Friday and the weekend. At this point, the chance of rain showers looks to be contained to Friday evening and on and off throughout the day on Saturday. As this low gets stronger, we should drag some much cooler air that will be sitting to our northeast and really bring temperatures down for Sunday and Monday with highs in the 50s and 60s.
High pressure rolls into the forecast for next week.