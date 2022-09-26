Forecast Updated on Monday, September 26, 2022, at 3:50am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak
Today: Partly cloudy and breezy at times. Highs: 74-81. Winds: W-NW 10-25+ mph.
Tonight: Partly cloudy to mostly clear. Lows: 50-58. Winds: NW 5-15 mph.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs: 72-77. Winds: NW 10-15 mph.
Tuesday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: 48-57. Winds: NW 5-15 mph.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Highs: 68-74. Winds: N 5-15 mph.
Thursday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 68-74. Winds: NE 10-15 mph.
We start the week with lots of sunshine as high pressure will begin to take control of the forecast for most of the workweek. The warmer flow will continue to start the day today, so our temperatures will be warmer compared to later in the week. Temperatures climbing up into the 70s to near 80 degrees with lots of sunshine. There may be enough instability in the air to spark a stray shower or two here or there, but most of us will be dry today. Also, as the air mass begins to change later this morning into the afternoon will lead to a breezy afternoon where we could see a few gusts as high as 25 mph at times.
High pressure continues to settle in from the north and our predominant wind will keep things on the cooler side throughout the week. Highs will be in the low and mid 70s through Friday with morning temperatures in our coolest communities falling into the upper 40s for much of the week. This quiet weather pattern will bring a couple little waves of energy that could produce extra clouds and maybe a stray shower from the instability in the air. Again, the majority will be dry for much of the workweek.
Then, our attention will turn to the weekend and it will be completely dependent on Ian in the tropics. This storm will make its way through the western tip of Cuba by Monday night and Tuesday and then linger in the Gulf of Mexico for a couple of days before making landfall somewhere along the coast of Florida by Friday afternoon. The high over our heads will be what controls how fast the storm will arrive on the coast. Once the storm makes landfall, it will follow the high as it departs from our neck of the woods and arrives here with rain chances by Friday night into early Saturday. Once the rain starts, it will be on and off and heavy at times throughout the weekend and this storm looks like it may linger with rain chances into early next week.
This storm may be the drought killer that we have been waiting for all summer long!