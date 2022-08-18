Forecast Updated on Thursday, August 18, 2022, at 3:55am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak
Today: Mostly sunny. Highs: 80-88. Winds: NW-W 5-15 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows: 65-72. Winds: W-SW 5-10 mph.
Friday: Partly to mostly sunny and a bit more humid. Highs: 83-89. Winds: SW 5-15 mph.
Friday Night: Increasing clouds throughout the night with a chance of showers by morning. Lows: 68-74. Winds: S-SE 5-15 mph.
Saturday: A chance of rain showers early in the day before clearing out slowly throughout the afternoon and evening. Highs: 78-85. Winds: SE-E 5-20+ mph.
Sunday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 82-91. Winds: S 5-15 mph.
Quiet weather has settled into the area as high pressure is in control of the weather forecast the rest of the workweek. Temperatures will remain comfortable on Thursday with highs in the mid 80s for most, upper 80s in some places. Expect to see lots of sunshine as the wind begins to turn more out of the west and southwest by the evening hours. This will usher in warmer and more humid air from the south and will drive our temperatures up near 90 on Friday for many as the dew points steadily climb up into the 60s and low 70s by Friday evening.
We are watching an area of low pressure that looks to develop to our south during the day on Friday and approach us for Friday night and early Saturday. Here is the problem with Saturday’s forecast: every model has been all over the place with the idea of this low. There has been no consistency on the strength and position of this low. This makes pinpointing how much rain we get and who gets rain and for how long extremely difficult. At the moment, as you read this early on Thursday…I think we will have to deal with some morning rain showers and then things should settle down by Saturday late in the afternoon and evening. The pick of the weekend at this point is Sunday with sunshine and highs approaching 90 degrees again.
A weak front brings the chance for a few thunderstorms on Monday evening before the Bermuda high looks to establish control over the forecast for much of next week. This will have our temperatures driving up into the 80s and low 90s, especially as we get into late next week.