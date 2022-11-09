Forecast Updated on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, at 4:05am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak
Today: Partly to mostly sunny and windy. Highs: 56-63. Winds: NE 10-30+ mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear and breezy early. Lows: 45-53. Winds: E 5-20+ mph.
Thursday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 65-72. Winds: SE 5-15 mph.
Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy. Lows: 55-60. Winds: SE-S 5-15 mph.
Friday: Mostly cloudy with tropical showers throughout the day. Steady rain chance arrives overnight. Breezy. Highs: 68-75. Winds: SE 15-30+ mph.
Saturday: Lingering rain the first half of the day before improving conditions late in the day. Windy. Highs: 62-68…temperatures fall in the afternoon. Winds: S-NW 15-30+ mph.
This high pressure will take its time to drop into the area and as we get stuck in the outer ring of the high. We will continue to see a breeze out of the north and east throughout the day that will keep temperatures in check. The good news is that the wind is slowly settling down throughout the day, but this wind continues to pull cooler air off the Atlantic and keep our temperatures right where they should be in mid-November with highs in the 50s and low 60s today. Once the wind turns southeast and south on Thursday, our temperatures jump back well above average to finish off the workweek.
Nicole will then become the driving force on the forecast as we head toward the weekend. The storm is expected to make landfall sometime during the night tonight along the coast of Florida. Once it does, the high pressure that is controlling our weather today will become the guide for this storm as it starts to be pulled to the north and east. The remnants of this storm will bring rain into our area by the time we get to Friday evening and we will see moderate to heavy rain chances for Friday night into most of Saturday. As we work throughout the day on Saturday, conditions will start to improve. An Arctic front will push through to assist Nicole out to sea, but this will bring windy conditions on Sunday and pull in much colder air for early next week. Highs Monday and Tuesday next week struggle to reach 50 degrees with morning temperatures below freezing.
Another system will form to our south and west on Monday and will make a quick move into our area bringing rain chances into the forecast for Tuesday night into Wednesday next week.