Forecast Updated on Tuesday, November 22, 2022, at 3:50am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak
Today: Mostly sunny. Highs: 53-58. Winds: NW 5-15 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows: 30-38. Winds: N 5-10 mph.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Highs: 55-60. Winds: N 5-10 mph.
Wednesday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: 30-38. Winds: NE 5-10 mph.
Thanksgiving: Sunny. Highs: 52-62. Winds: E 5-15 mph.
Black Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a few scattered showers possible. Highs: 54-60. Winds: W 5-15 mph.
It will be a quiet weather pattern here on Delmarva leading into the long holiday weekend (for some) with high pressure in control of the forecast through Thanksgiving. The good news in all of this is that it will slowly warm back up to more late November standards as we head toward Thursday. High temperatures this afternoon are finally forecasted to be back to average for this time of year with lots of sunshine.
We should see temperatures near 60 degrees for both Wednesday and Thursday with lots of sunshine. This is good news for anyone trying to catch a flight out of town from any of our area airports over the next couple of days. Speaking of travel weather, the big boards across a good part of the United States will be quiet for the next few days…meaning that if your flights are delayed it will probably be mechanical or staffing shortages. If there were any weather related delays, it would be down toward Florida where scattered showers are looking possible Tuesday and Wednesday.
Two pieces of energy are going to form on Thursday…one way to our north and one way to our south. As it moves from west to east on Black Friday, it will try to phase together and bring a chance of showers in the forecast on Friday. It isn’t the greatest chance at the moment, but just be aware that we may need to plan an umbrella for those bargain hunting during the day on Friday.
A bigger storm looks to form to our south and cut up the Ohio River Valley for the other big travel day on Sunday bringing rain chances and windy conditions across our neck of the woods and into the northeast. This could cause a bit more travel trouble as everyone tries to get home after traveling for Thanksgiving.