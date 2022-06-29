Forecast Updated on Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at 3:30am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak
Today: Mostly sunny. Highs: 80-85. Winds: E-SE 5-15 mph.
Tonight: Clear. Lows: 63-70. Winds: SE-S 5-10 mph.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, turning hotter and more humid. Highs: 85-90. Winds: S-SW 5-15 mph.
Thursday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: 68-74. Winds: SW 5-10 mph.
Friday: Hazy, hot, and humid! Highs: 84-94. Winds: S-SW 5-20+ mph.
Saturday: Mostly sunny and hot with afternoon and evening thunderstorms possible. Highs: 88-94. Winds: SW 10-20+ mph.
Enjoy this cooler air while we have it! After an amazing start to our Wednesday, the sunshine and lower humidity are here to stay with highs this afternoon into the 80s for most of us. The only exception to this rule will be the beach towns where temperatures will stay in the 70s with a wind off the Atlantic.
The high will slide off the coast heading into Thursday and Friday. This will turn our winds out of the south and southwest and will drive the humidity up heading toward the long holiday weekend. Highs on Thursday and Friday soar into the 80s and 90s with a little relief in some beach towns. The towns in Maryland will get an assist from the sea breeze. In Delaware, the beach towns should reach the 90s as well with the predominant wind being from the southwest, especially on Friday.
Another cold front arrives for the weekend and will bring the chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. At this moment, I think the storm chances are now going to be contained to late Saturday evening into Saturday night. Now it seems that the Sunday portion of the forecast has dried out with temperatures on the cooler side and humidity starting to drop on Sunday afternoon. This is going to be one of these forecasts that we will have to finesse and fine tune over the coming days as we get to the long holiday weekend.
It looks like the actual 4th of July and into early next week looks great, but on the toasty side with highs in the 80s and 90s. Another cold front on Tuesday brings another round of scattered showers and thunderstorms with cooler conditions the rest of the short workweek.