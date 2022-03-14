Forecast Updated on Monday, March 14, 2022, at 3:40am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak
Today: Mostly sunny. Highs: 55-60. Winds: W 5-15 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows: 36-44. Winds: SW 5-10 mph.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs: 62-68. Winds: SW 5-15 mph.
Tuesday Night: Turning partly cloudy. Lows: 42-48. Winds: S 5-15 mph.
Wednesday: Partly cloudy. Highs: 65-72. Winds: SW 5-15 mph.
Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers throughout the day. Highs: 60-65. Winds: NE-E 5-15 mph.
The cold air is already being pushed off of Delmarva overnight as temperatures are hovering in the 30s across inland Delmarva as I write this, in the 30s and low 40s at our beach towns with the wind coming out of the south and southwest.
High pressure is still in control of the forecast today leading to a sunny and warmer day with highs climbing up into the 50s. I wouldn’t even rule out a few of us seeing these temperatures climbing up into the low 60s this afternoon.
We will keep the sunshine and warmer temperatures heading into Tuesday and Wednesday as the high pressure holds on to control of the forecast. Temperatures soar up into the mid 60s on Tuesday and to near 70 degrees for some of us on Wednesday.
A weak area of low pressure will develop to our south and will bring a chance for some scattered showers into the forecast for St. Patrick’s Day. This rain chance is not a big one and should not amount to a lot of precipitation.
Another chance for showers comes into the forecast on Saturday as a cold front moves through the region. It will bring some cooler weather for Sunday with highs only climbing up into the 50s with sunshine. High pressure settles into control of the forecast on Monday and Tuesday with highs again climbing into the 60s and low 70s.