Forecast Updated on Tuesday, September 27, 2022, at 3:40am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak
Today: Mostly sunny. Highs: 72-77. Winds: NW 10-15 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows: 48-57. Winds: NW 5-15 mph.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Highs: 68-74. Winds: N 5-15 mph.
Wednesday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: 46-57. Winds: N 5-10 mph.
Thursday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 68-74. Winds: NE 10-15 mph.
Friday: Partly cloudy and turning a bit breezy. Highs: 68-74. Winds: NE-E 10-15 mph.
We start the week with lots of sunshine as high pressure will begin to take control of the forecast for most of the workweek. A blast of cooler air is going to rush across Delmarva throughout the day. High temperatures will climb up into the low and mid 70s…right where we should be for this time of year. There may be a few extra clouds around this afternoon, but overall the quiet weather pattern is going to be around for a while.
High pressure continues to settle in from the north and our predominant wind will keep things on the cooler side throughout the week. Highs will be in the low and mid 70s through Friday with morning temperatures in our coolest communities falling into the upper 40s for much of the week. This quiet weather pattern will bring a couple little waves of energy that could produce extra clouds and maybe a stray shower from the instability in the air. Again, the majority will be dry for much of the workweek.
Then, our attention will turn to the weekend and it will be completely dependent on Ian in the tropics. This storm reached the western tip of Cuba overnight and will continue north and then linger in the Gulf of Mexico for a couple of days before making landfall somewhere along the coast of Florida by Friday afternoon. The high over our heads will be what controls how fast the storm will arrive on the coast. Once the storm makes landfall, it will follow the high as it departs from our neck of the woods and arrives here with rain chances by Saturday. Once the rain starts, it will be on and off and heavy at times throughout the weekend and this storm looks like it may linger with rain chances into early next week.
This storm may be the drought killer that we have been waiting for all summer long!