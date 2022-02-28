Forecast Updated on Monday, February 28, 2022, at 4:00am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak
Today: Mostly sunny. Highs: 39-45. Winds: NE 5-20+ mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows: 26-35. Winds: SE 5-15 mph.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs: 55-60. Winds: S-SW 10-20+ mph.
Tuesday Night: A mix of stars and clouds. Lows: 30-36. Winds: W 5-15 mph.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Highs: 54-62. Winds: W-NW 5-15 mph.
Thursday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 50-57. Winds: NW 5-20+ mph.
A relatively quiet weather pattern looks to set up on Delmarva this work week. High pressure is directly overhead and in control of the weather today with temperatures well below average for this time of year. Highs today will only reach the low and mid 40s with lots of sunshine. Remember, at this point in February, we should be seeing temperatures in the low 50s. With a clear sky and a wind shift happening overnight, winds should calm enough to allow temperatures to tumble below freezing in most places by tomorrow morning.
The wind shift turns the wind out of the south and will start to usher some warmer air into the area and you will feel the difference tomorrow. With sunshine, highs should reach into the mid and upper 50s and we will do more of the same on Wednesday. Now, Wednesday night into Thursday, we will be watching a weak little clipper system to bring a few extra clouds around to start off our Thursday and will shift the winds back out of the north and west for Friday. Temperatures will tumble back down into the 40s to wrap up the work week.
Good news: We see things really warm up over the weekend with highs climbing up into the 60s both on Saturday and Sunday. Bad news: An unsettled weather pattern looks to try and set up and will bring us some extra clouds around from time to time in the warm sector. A better chance for showers and storms enters the forecast early next week.