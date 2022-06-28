Forecast Updated on Tuesday, June 28, 2022, at 4:00am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak
Today: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy at times. Highs: 77-82. Winds: N-NE 5-20+ mph.
Tonight: Clear. Lows: 56-64. Winds: NE-E 5-10 mph.
Wednesday: Sunny. Highs: 80-85. Winds: E-SE 5-15 mph.
Wednesday Night: Clear. Lows: 63-70. Winds: SE-S 5-10 mph.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, turning hotter and more humid. Highs: 85-90. Winds: S-SW 5-15 mph.
Friday: Hazy, hot, and humid! Highs: 84-94. Winds: S-SW 5-20+ mph.
The cold front has moved across the area and the rain is gone off the coast. The humidity is already steadily dropping and the breeze will start to pick up in the next few hours. A blast of cooler air out of Canada will keep temperatures well below average for this time of year today with highs in the low to mid 80s. The refreshing air will stick around into Tuesday morning. It allows temperatures to fall overnight tonight into the 50s in many areas. Our coolest communities may fall into the low 50s by the time the sun rises tomorrow morning.
Enjoy this cooler air while we have it, the high will slide off the coast by Thursday and Friday. This will turn our winds out of the south and southwest and will drive the humidity up heading toward the long holiday weekend. Highs on Thursday and Friday soar into the 80s and 90s with a little relief in some beach towns. The towns in Maryland will get an assist from the sea breeze. In Delaware, the beach towns should reach the 90s as well with the predominant wind being from the southwest, especially on Friday.
Another cold front arrives for the weekend and will bring the chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. At this moment, I think the storm chances are scattered on Saturday with a more widespread chance of showers and thunderstorms on Sunday. This is going to be one of these forecasts that we will have to finesse and fine tune over the coming days as we get to the long holiday weekend. It looks like the actual 4th of July and into early next week looks phenomenal as another ridge of high pressure takes control of the forecast.