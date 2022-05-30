Forecast Updated on Monday, May .30, 2022, at 3:55am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak
Memorial Day: Mostly sunny. Highs: 85-90. Winds: SW 5-15 mph.
Tonight: Clear. Lows: 68-74. Winds: SW 5-10 mph.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs: 87-93. Winds: SW 5-10 mph.
Tuesday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: 70-75. Winds: SW 5-10 mph.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny with a slight chance of a pop-up shower or storm. Highs: 88-93. Winds: SW 5-15 mph.
Thursday: Partly to mostly sunny with a chance of afternoon and evening showers and storms. Highs: 86-92. Winds: SW 5-20+ mph.
High pressure has settled into the area and is in complete control of the forecast into our Memorial Day Monday with highs climbing up into the 80s and some reaching for the 90 degree mark. This will be all possible as the wind should begin to turn this afternoon and evening from the south and southwest. If you don’t see the 90 degree mark today, you will on Tuesday and Wednesday as the high continues to slowly drift to the south and east. As it drifts south and east, it will allow for the chance of a pop-up shower and storm to enter the forecast on Wednesday, but it isn’t the biggest chance in the world. The majority of us will be dry on Wednesday.
This will change on Thursday as a cold front approaches from the west and will bring better chances for showers and storms by the afternoon and evening hours. The front should clear us heading into Friday and bring a quiet weather pattern with high pressure settling into the forecast for the weekend. It will also bring cooler air, keeping temperatures in the 80s all weekend long with lots of sunshine. The heat will start to build back into next week with highs back into the 80s to near 90 degrees.