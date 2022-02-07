Forecast Updated on Monday, February 7, 2022, at 4:00am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak
Today: Mostly cloudy with rain arriving by the lunch hour and will be on and off the rest of the day. Some of this rain will be heavy at times. Highs: 45-52. Winds: SE 5-15 mph.
Tonight: Rain continues into the evening hours and tapers off overnight. It will turn partly cloudy to mostly clear. A little breezy. Lows: 28-34. Winds: NE-N 5-20+ mph.
Tuesday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 42-48. Winds: NW 5-20 mph.
Tuesday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: 22-29. Winds: W 5-10 mph.
Wednesday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 47-52. Winds: W-SW 5-15 mph.
Thursday: Partly to mostly sunny and breezy. Highs: 48-55. Winds: W-NW 5-20+ mph.
So, the storm that was looking to arrive tonight across the area has gained some speed and will bring us rain chances by later this afternoon across Delmarva. In fact, we have been seeing a few showers getting wrapped in off the Atlantic from time to time. It will lead to a chance of some freezing drizzle, especially in places where temperatures are in the low to mid 30s right now…across far northern Delmarva. Just be aware of that until we get into the later morning hours when temperatures will start to warm up quickly.
The rain really picks up this afternoon across Delmarva as the area of low pressure passes by to our south. With the wind mainly off the Atlantic, temperatures should warm into the 40s across the area and this will just be rain. Some of this rain could be heavy at times this afternoon into the evening hours before tapering off tonight. On average, most of us will pick up on between 0.50-1.00+” of rain, with heavier amounts likely the closer you get to the coastline.
We dry out for a few days as high pressure takes control of the forecast for Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday with highs into the 40s and 50s the next three days. A weak clipper system will be passing through the region on Thursday with some extra clouds and a wind shift that will bring a touch cooler weather for Friday.
The weekend forecast looks good right now, especially Saturday with sunshine and temperatures in the 40s and 50s. The question mark appears on Sunday with a few of the models hinting at a storm forming to our south and arriving by the afternoon and evening hours. It looks interesting right now and it will be something that we will be paying attention to over the next few days.