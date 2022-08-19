Forecast Updated on Friday, August 19, 2022, at 3:30am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak
Today: Partly to mostly sunny and a bit more humid. Highs: 83-89. Winds: SW 5-15 mph.
Tonight: Increasing clouds throughout the night with a chance of showers by morning. Lows: 68-74. Winds: S-SE 5-15 mph.
Saturday: A chance of rain showers early in the day before clearing out slowly throughout the afternoon and evening. Highs: 78-85. Winds: SE-E 5-20+ mph.
Saturday Night: Partly cloudy to mostly clear. Lows: 68-74. Winds: SE 5-10 mph.
Sunday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 82-91. Winds: S 5-15 mph.
Monday: Partly cloudy with a chance of some showers and a few storms. Highs: 83-88. Winds: S-SW 5-20+ mph.
Quiet weather has settled into the area as high pressure is in control of the weather forecast the rest of the workweek. The high that has been sitting directly overhead will start to slide off the coast so our winds have turned overnight from the south and southwest. This will usher in warmer and more humid air from the south and will drive our temperatures up near 90 today for many as the dew points steadily climb up into the 60s and low 70s by Friday evening. We will start today with lots of sunshine with the clouds starting to filter in throughout the afternoon and evening. It will start with high clouds and the clouds will thicken and lower throughout the evening hours.
We are watching an area of low pressure that looks to develop to our south and approach us for Friday night and early Saturday. Here is the problem with Saturday’s forecast: every model has been all over the place with the idea of this low. There has been no consistency on the strength and position of this low. This makes pinpointing how much rain we get and who gets rain and for how long extremely difficult. At the moment, the idea of morning showers is still on the table and then things should settle down by Saturday late in the afternoon and evening. I’ll even go so far as to say that the chance of rain showers is going to be across southern parts of Delmarva. Things should improve and allow Sunday to be the pick of the weekend at this point with sunshine and highs approaching 90 degrees again.
A weak front brings the chance for a few thunderstorms on Monday evening before the Bermuda high looks to establish control over the forecast for much of next week. This will have our temperatures driving up into the 80s and low 90s, especially as we get into late next week.