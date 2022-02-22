Forecast Updated on Tuesday, February 22, 2022, at 3:45
am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak
Today: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers on and off throughout the day. Windy. Highs: 58-64. Winds: S 15-35+ mph.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy and rain continues to move across the region. Windy. Lows: 53-59. Winds: S-SW 15-35+ mph.
Wednesday: Rain showers linger the first part of the day, otherwise we slowly clear things out. Breezy. Highs: 62-67. Winds: SW-NW 10-25+ mph.
Wednesday Night: Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows: 35-42. Winds: NE-E 5-15 mph.
Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers possible starting late in the evening and overnight. Highs: 45-50. Winds: E-SE 10-20 mph.
Friday: Periods of rain through the first part of the day with a slow clearing by late in the afternoon and evening. Windy. Highs: 52-62. Winds: SE-W 15-30+ mph.
Rain should arrive during the late morning hours today and will be on and off throughout the afternoon. The wind will continue to push warmer air from the Gulf of Mexico, driving our temperatures up into the mid 60s today and Wednesday. It will also be windy with the warmer air coming across the area. We could see some wind gusts at times over 35-40 mph…especially tonight into early Wednesday morning. As we work through Wednesday morning, a cold front will finally nudge across Delmarva to dry us out for a 36 hour period and to change the wind out of the north and west, beginning to usher in cooler air for Thursday.
We should be dry for most of Thursday and temperatures will be back to where they should be for this time of year. The front will move back to the north as another low develops along the stalled front in the mid-levels of the atmosphere. This will lead to more rain chances for Thursday night into Friday before the front finally completely clears across the region.
Cooler conditions expected for the weekend with lots of sunshine as high pressure takes control of the forecast. There are hints in the modeling to look out for something in the Sunday into Monday time frame, but still a lot of uncertainty with this as no models agree on much of anything out that far. It does look like that high pressure will lock into control of the weather for most of next week.