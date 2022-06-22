Forecast Updated on Wednesday, June 22, 2022, at 3:10am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak
Today: Partly sunny with scattered showers and storms by the late afternoon and evening hours. Turning breezy. Highs: 77-84. Winds: S 5-20 mph.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and a few storms possible. Breezy. Lows: 66-73. Winds: E 10-20+ mph.
Thursday: Period of rain and showers early, otherwise it will be partly cloudy by evening. Highs: 75-80. Winds: NE 5-20+ mph.
Thursday Night: Partly cloudy to mostly clear. Lows: 62-70. Winds: N 5-10 mph.
Friday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 80-85. Winds: N 5-15 mph.
Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs: 85-91. Winds: S 5-15 mph.
The weather pattern is going to turn unsettled again across Delmarva for much of the short workweek as we will get caught in the same weather pattern we had to deal with last week. A big ridge of high pressure sets up to our west and an area of low pressure with nowhere to go stuck to our east. So, again we are stuck in this area between the two systems and will have to contend with on and off showers and thunderstorms.
Our chances become greater throughout the day today with our greatest threat for rain and storms will be this evening and overnight tonight. The cold front from the west will arrive overnight and a new area of low pressure will develop off our coastline by Wednesday morning. As this low develops, it will deepen the moisture feed from the north and will keep us in the rain chances for a good part of early Thursday. I still have hope that we should dry things out by the time we get to Thursday afternoon and evening.
The weekend forecast, as of right now, looks dry with partly to mostly sunny conditions and on the comfortable side with the wind in off the Atlantic to start the weekend. Friday will see highs in the 80s inland with temperatures at the beach in the 70s. Everyone sees their wind turn south to southwest on Saturday and Sunday and this will be our best chance of reaching 90 degrees this week. Monday will come close to 90 for most with some getting there before having to deal with showers and storms from a cold front.
A nice air mass arrives for the middle of next week bringing temperatures in the low and mid 80s with low humidity on Tuesday and Wednesday of next week.