Forecast Updated on Tuesday, September 6, 2022, at 3:45am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak
Today: Periods of rain, on and off, throughout the day. Some of this rain will be heavy at times. Highs: 75-82. Winds: SE 5-20+ mph.
Tonight: The steady rain becomes scattered showers into the evening and starts to taper off overnight heading into Wednesday morning. Lows: 68-73. Winds: SE 5-15 mph.
Wednesday: Lingering showers early possible, otherwise it becomes partly to mostly cloudy by the evening. Highs: 75-82. Winds: SE 5-15 mph.
Wednesday Night: Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows: 64-70. Winds: SE 5-15 mph.
Thursday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 78-83. Winds: S-SE 5-15 mph.
Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs: 80-85. Winds: SE-E 5-15 mph.
The rain is slowly creeping onto the Peninsula as we wake up this morning and will continue to overspread the area. Once the rain does start across the area, it will be on and off throughout the day on Tuesday with the heaviest of the rain falling in the morning hours through lunch time. It becomes more scattered showers and even a few storms could be possible by the later afternoon and evening hours. This will be the good soaking rain that a lot of us have been asking for the last several weeks. On average, most of us pick up on 0.50 - 1.00 inch of rain across the region. There will be locally heavier amounts in some areas, especially if you live in a neighborhood that gets one of the embedded thunderstorms or the heavier rain sets up for a few hours in the same spots. This is all great news!!!
A chance of scattered showers now lingers into a good part of Wednesday as this area of low pressure develops along the stationary front near us. The chances diminish by Wednesday night and we should dry out for Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. Temperatures climb up into the mid 80s by the weekend and the humidity will start to go up a bit more as the wind turns more out of the south.
It looks like another front arrives by Sunday into Monday with another round of scattered showers and thunderstorms. This forecast is going to be shifting a lot over the coming days as there is a lot of uncertainty within the suite of models this morning as we get past the 4th and 5th day of the forecast. Stay tuned as we fine tune the forecast with time because I truly believe this forecast is going to change a few times before we get to the weekend. Also, once this chance of showers and storms arrives, it will linger and keep a rain chance in the forecast for the start of early next week.