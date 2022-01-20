Forecast Updated on Thursday, January 20, 2022, at 3:50am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak
Today: Early rain showers will transition to light snow throughout the morning and will continue into the early afternoon hours. We may see a light accumulation of snow across most of the area if we see it snow for a long enough period of time. Becoming mostly cloudy and windy by late in the day. Highs: 34-41. Winds: NW 15-35+ mph.
Tonight: Turning mostly clear and breezy. Lows: 17-25. Winds: NW 10-20+ mph.
Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy throughout the day. Breezy. Highs: 28-34. Winds: NE-N 10-25+ mph.
Friday Night: Mostly cloudy with light snow possible across southern Delmarva. Some accumulations possible, more significant accumulations south of Princess Anne and Snow Hill. Windy. Lows: 22-32. Winds: N-NW 15-30+ mph.
Saturday: Snow continues for some the first part of the day, then things slowly improve throughout the afternoon. Windy. Highs: 30-35. Winds: N-NE 15-30+ mph.
Sunday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 30-36. Winds: NW 10-20+ mph.
The front is starting to arrive across the region as some rain showers begin to move in across far northern Delmarva as I write this post. As the front moves across Delmarva, the temperatures will drastically begin to crash as much colder air dives in from Canada. It will allow the rain showers we will see to start this system to transition to light snow throughout the day on Thursday.
If the temperatures crash fast enough and we see this period of snow will be a prolonged snow event, we could pick up on some accumulations of snow during the day on Thursday. We are not talking a big amount of snow, but enough that it could make for some tricky travel for the evening commute with temperatures falling.
A strong high out of Canada pulls down some very cold air to wrap up the work week with highs in the 20s and 30s for Friday.
An area of low pressure will develop along the arctic front that will stall to our south and will bring us a possible winter storm over the weekend. At this moment, it looks like the center of the storm cuts past us just a little too far south for the bulls eye of this storm will bring the heaviest snow toward Hampton Roads and eastern North Carolina.
Right now, it looks like a significant accumulation of snow is going to be possible the farther south you live on Delmarva with lighter amounts for central Delmarva. Remember, things can still shift for this storm as we approach the weekend. Stay tuned as we put a bow on the forecast for the weekend.
Other news, we go into the freezer box for the weekend as temperatures will stay well below average through Sunday. A brief warm up early next week is possible before we open the door to frigid air again by mid-week.