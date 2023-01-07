Forecast Updated on Saturday, January 7, 2023, at 4:30am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak
Today: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 42-48. Winds: NW 5-20 mph.
Tonight: Partly cloudy to mostly clear. Lows: 26-35. Winds: N 5-10 mph.
Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers by the evening hours. The chance for snow showers is for far northern parts of Delmarva. Highs: 43-48. Winds: E-NE 5-15 mph.
Sunday Night: A few lingering rain or snow showers possible. Otherwise, it will be mostly cloudy by morning. Lows: 32-37. Winds: NE 5-15 mph.
Monday: Partly to mostly sunny and breezy at times. Highs: 45-50. Winds: NW 5-20+ mph.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs: 46-52. Winds: W 5-15 mph.
The start of the weekend will come with a good amount of sunshine, but it will be tough to enjoy the sunshine with how spoiled we have become by the warmer air to start the new year. Temperatures Saturday will reach the 40s in the afternoon, but compared to the 70s…will be a little bit of an adjustment for us to make.
A weak little system looks to push onto the peninsula during the day on Sunday with the chance of some rain and snow showers from Sunday evening through Monday morning. The precipitation does not look like it should be a big deal, but the farther north you go…the snow could stick to some grassy surfaces and shrubs and trees once we get into the overnight. We dry things out on Monday with high pressure taking control of the forecast through mid-week next week with cooler temperatures.