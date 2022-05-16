Forecast Updated on Monday, May 16, 2022, at 3:45am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak
Today: Partly to mostly sunny with afternoon showers and storms likely. Some of these storms will pack a punch with gusty winds, small to moderate hail, torrential rain and lightning. Highs: 80-85. Winds: SW 5-20+ mph.
Tonight: A shower or storm linger early in the evening. Otherwise, it turns mostly clear by morning. Lows: 50-57. Winds: W-NW 5-15 mph.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny and breezy at times. Highs: 73-78. Winds: W 10-20+ mph.
Tuesday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: 48-55. Winds: W 5-15 mph.
Wednesday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 72-78. Winds: W 5-15 mph.
Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers possible. Highs: 73-79. Winds: W-SW 5-15 mph.
A pretty good cold front is heading our way for later today which will bring a chance for more scattered showers and thunderstorms. This is on top of the rain and a few storms that we have seen overnight across the region. Ahead of the front, temperatures will soar up into the low and mid 80s with a good amount of sunshine mixing in with some clouds. The more sunshine we see here on Delmarva, the more instability will be produced for the thunderstorms to feed off of later today.
The main focus of our chances for severe weather will be on a line of thunderstorms that look to develop out to our west by later in the morning and will pick up in intensity as it arrives into the DC and Baltimore area by 2pm. It should be onto Delmarva starting around 3-4 pm and will move across the area over the course of a few hours. The line of storms should be clear by 8pm off the Atlantic coast with a few straggler showers possible into the early part of the overnight period.
If these storms reach the strength that some of the models suggest we may see, it could lead to some severe weather in our area. The Storm Prediction Center has Delmarva under a level 2 and 3 risk out of 5 for severe weather. This means that conditions look likely for several thunderstorms that may reach that criteria this afternoon. I do believe the bigger severe threat lies to our north and to our west, we will still need to pay attention to this threat. The biggest concerns are straight line wind gusts of 60-70+ mph, some small to moderate size hail isn’t out of the question, torrential rain, and frequent lightning. Our tornado threat is not zero today, but it isn’t the biggest threat. I just have to mention this possibility since the amount of low-level shear does equate to a mention of this threat.
We dry out for Tuesday and Wednesday with pleasant conditions as highs climb up into the 70s with lots of sunshine. A warm front on Thursday brings a chance of a few showers ahead of some hot and humid weather for the weekend. We may see our first 90 degree days of the season by Friday and Saturday.