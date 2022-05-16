Salisbury, MD (21801)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun this morning then strong thunderstorms this afternoon. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. High around 85F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 56F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph.