Forecast Updated on Friday, December 30, 2022, at 3:35am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak
Today: Partly to mostly sunny and breezy. Highs: 55-62. Winds: SW 5-20+ mph.
Tonight: Increasing clouds throughout the night. Lows: 45-52. Winds: SW 5-15 mph.
Saturday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and rain possible by the afternoon and evening hours. Windy. Highs: 58-65. Winds: SW 10-30+ mph.
Saturday Night: Lingering rain showers through the start of the new year. Things clear out slowly by morning. Windy. Lows: 44-52. Winds: W-NW 10-25+ mph.
Sunday: More clouds to start the day. It will become mostly sunny by the afternoon and breezy. Highs: 55-62. Winds: NW 5-20+ mph.
Monday: Sunny. Highs: 55-62. Winds: W 5-15 mph.
The high pressure that has been overhead for the last few days will begin to slide off the coast. As the wind begins to pick up, the temperatures will start to climb this Friday. With lots of sunshine early in the day, high temperatures will reach into the 50s and 60s this afternoon. The clouds will begin to thicken up overnight as the high departs and our next storm system begins to arrive from our south and west.
The storm will pass to our north and west on Saturday and bring with it a “cold” front that will bring rain chances into the forecast by Saturday afternoon and Saturday evening. Some of this rain could be heavy at times late Saturday into early Sunday as we ring in 2023 before tapering off during the morning hours of Sunday. Another good soaking rain could be on the way with most of Delmarva picking up on 0.50 - 1.00” of rain with some locally heavier amounts possible.
Temperatures stay warm over the weekend with highs in the 50s and 60s possible both on Saturday and Sunday. We slightly cool things down for Monday before we are right back into the 60s by the middle of next week. An unsettled weather pattern looks to establish by then bringing more rain chances for Wednesday and Thursday. Indications are that the weather pattern returns to the traditional feel of winter by the following weekend, but we look to be dry for the first weekend of 2023.