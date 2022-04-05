Forecast Updated on Tuesday, April 5, 2022, at 3:40am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak
Today: Mostly cloudy with on and off showers possible throughout the day. Breezy. Highs: 63-68. Winds: S-SE 10-20+ mph.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy with periods of rain. Some of this rain will be heavy at times. Lows: 52-57. Winds: SE-E 10-20+ mph.
Wednesday: Lingering showers early will give way to a little sunshine by the afternoon hours. Breezy early. Highs: 63-68. Winds: NW-SW 5-20+ mph.
Wednesday Night: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of spotty showers by the morning hours. Windy. Lows: 50-55. Winds: SW 10-20+ mph.
Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and a few rumbles of thunder possible in the afternoon. Windy. Highs: 67-74. Winds: SW 15-30+ mph.
Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a few pop-up showers possible. Most of us will be dry. Windy. Highs: 55-62. Winds: NW 15-30+ mph.
Our unsettled weather pattern is starting to establish itself and will keep rain chances in the forecast of the next few days. The warm front continues to push toward Delmarva this morning and will lead to some scattered showers moving through the area. We should get a break by the afternoon hours to allow for a little sunshine to peek through the clouds. Tonight into tomorrow will bring our best chance for rain this week as an area of low pressure arrives with a shield of rain throughout the night. That rain will be heavy at times and should leave behind 1.00” of rain on average with locally heavier amounts likely. It will all be dependent on where the pockets of heavier rain and possible rumbles of thunder position themselves overnight.
We get a break for the start of Thursday before the pattern breaker arrives with scattered showers and maybe even a few thunderstorms by the afternoon and evening hours of Thursday. An upper-level low will break off to our north and west by Thursday night and will influence our forecast for Friday and Saturday. Expect to have some extra clouds around with temperatures below average throughout the weekend.
High pressure slides into the Bermuda High position early next week leading to sunshine and temperatures well above average!!!!