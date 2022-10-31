Forecast Updated on Monday, October 31, 2022, at 3:55am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak
Today: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers possible by late afternoon. Highs: 65-73. Winds: S-SW 5-15 mph.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers possible throughout the night. Lows: 57-62. Winds: SW-W 5-10 mph.
Tuesday: A few showers will be around to start the day, otherwise it turns partly to mostly sunny by evening. Highs: 68-74. Winds: W-NW 5-15 mph.
Tuesday Night: Mostly clear and a bit breezy. Lows: 48-56. Winds: N 5-20+ mph.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Highs: 62-72. Winds: NE 5-15 mph.
Thursday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 61-70. Winds: E 5-20+ mph.
Our weather to start the work week is dependent on a stronger system developing in the southern Plains and will bring us the chance of scattered showers. I think we get through most of this Monday on the dry side and warmer thanks to a wind out of the south and southwest driving our temperatures up into the 60s and low 70s this afternoon.
The showers start to arrive around dinner time with the heaviest rain showers and even a few rumbles of thunder possible this evening as the kids go trick or treating across the area and continue overnight tonight. Expect to need the umbrella as you head to work or school Tuesday morning before things settle down throughout the day. It will stay warmer than average even behind this system with temperatures in the 60s to near 70 degrees for Tuesday and Wednesday.
High pressure will be in control of our forecast for the rest of the work week and into the weekend and eventually will slide off our coast as we get closer to Thursday and Friday. As it does move east of us, the wind turns out of the south and southwest and will drive our temperatures way up into the 70s as we head into the weekend with a good amount of sunshine on both Friday and Saturday. I think there will be a few extra clouds around to wrap up the weekend ahead of our next chance for rain showers that enter the forecast on Monday.